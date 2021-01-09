MSU-Meridian’s Jumpstart Literacy Project
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian kicks off the Jumpstart Literacy project funded through Phil Hardin Foundation.
A three-year grant through the local philanthropic organization, Phil Hardin Foundation, is enabling MSU-Meridian to partner with Meridian Public School District to provide Jumpstart leaders in identified schools within the district to work with pre-K students.
Jumpstart is a national early education organization that recruits and trains college students to serve pre-school children.
They help them develop the language and reading skills they need to be ready for kindergarten.
