MSU-Meridian’s Jumpstart Literacy Project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian kicks off the Jumpstart Literacy project funded through Phil Hardin Foundation.

A three-year grant through the local philanthropic organization, Phil Hardin Foundation, is enabling MSU-Meridian to partner with Meridian Public School District to provide Jumpstart leaders in identified schools within the district to work with pre-K students.

Jumpstart is a national early education organization that recruits and trains college students to serve pre-school children.

They help them develop the language and reading skills they need to be ready for kindergarten.

