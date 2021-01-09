New details revealed in child pornography case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say it was a video of a 10-year-old child that Loretta “Lolo” Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt and two others are accused of possessing.

“An event happened at house that was recorded. It was memorialized on video. In September, that video was sent to one of the parties that were arrested,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Police say the recording took place at the end of August 2020 and that at least one of the suspects was in possession of the video since September.

“That video was held and disseminated to another person outside of the family. That video was then sent to a cousin of the victim and an aunt. That’s how it got to the mother,” Anderson said.

The aunt, Millian Deans, 36, has also been charged in the case. Investigators are working to determine her intentions. Authorities said after the mother of the child found out about the video she brought the evidence to law enforcement.

“As soon as she got it she brought it straight to us. She was inquiring about what could be done,” Anderson explained. “Because of the nature of the charge and because it is a very serious charge that victimizes a small child, you have to be methodical about gathering evidence and taking appropriate steps.”

The investigation continues into the timeline of events and whether or not the video was distributed beyond the suspects.

“I’d like the public to not lose sight of the fact that there is still a small child that was innocent. That innocence has now been corrupted and that in itself is the biggest crime,” Anderson said.

Each of the three suspects were given a $50,000 bond. Bennett and Holt bonded out Thursday night.

