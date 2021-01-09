Snow becoming increasingly likely.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our next weather maker is getting closer and closer as we are expecting winter precipitation by early Monday morning. As the work week begins, we will need to prepare to take on the roads that could have snow, ice, or rain. Depending on where you are is what will play the biggest role in this. Our northern counties like Neshoba and Kemper are more likely to see snow. However, Newton, Lauderdale, and Sumter could also see snow or a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet.

It is very likely that every will see at least rain and once Monday evening comes around and it is colder, the rain and ice could refreeze and interfere with Tuesday as well. The snow and wintry mix are over Texas now and will move towards Mississippi as early as Sunday night. Through the early morning hours, we will see more snow, sleet, and rain move into Mississippi and Alabama. By 6 AM we will see a good chance for snow in Philadelphia, Carthage, and Louisville. We can also see a wintry mix in Decatur, Forest, and Dekalb.

To the south we are expecting it to be more rain, but you could still see a few snow showers or freezing rain. On the snow scale we are putting this at a level six, so it’s time to go get the bread and milk in case the streets get icy and stay that way. Through Monday morning our chances for snow decline as our temperatures go up and we will see a higher chance for just rain by the afternoon.

We aren’t expecting any snow tomorrow, but cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s are in the forecast by the afternoon. We could see a small stray shower tomorrow, but the next big weather maker come sin on Sunday night and Monday morning when we could see snow, sleet, or rain. Starting Tuesday, we will return to sunny skies and highs in the lower 50′s. We will warm into the mid 50′s by Wednesday and the upper 50′s by Thursday. Overnight we will be cooler in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.