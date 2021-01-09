Update: Several involved in deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department has several people of interest in the shooting that left one person dead.

Police responded to several shots fired near Booker T. Washington football field on December 30th. Twenty-two-year-old Xenthirues Maxfield, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead after being transported to Neshoba General.

Detective Desmond Jones says charges will be filed soon.

“Just the information we’ve gathered so far from investigating the case, nothing is leading us to believing this was gang-related,” Jones said.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown. Jones says the shooting is still under investigation.

