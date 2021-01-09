Advertisement

Update: Several involved in deadly shooting

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department has several people of interest in the shooting that left one person dead.

Police responded to several shots fired near Booker T. Washington football field on December 30th. Twenty-two-year-old Xenthirues Maxfield, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead after being transported to Neshoba General.

Detective Desmond Jones says charges will be filed soon.

“Just the information we’ve gathered so far from investigating the case, nothing is leading us to believing this was gang-related,” Jones said.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown. Jones says the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

MSU-Meridian kicks off the Jumpstart Literacy project funded through Phil Hardin Foundation.
MSU-Meridian’s Jumpstart Literacy Project
Newton City Police are hitting the roads, making sure major roadways run as smoothly as possible.
Law enforcement gives safety tips in response to snow in south
Zeder Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday
13-year-old Zikieria Virgil
Endangered/missing child alert issued for Jackson teenager
Capitol Hill security members work to protect the Senate chamber from rioters Wednesday.
Mississippi congressman and his predecessor share experience from inside U.S. Capitol riot