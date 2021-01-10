Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Sunday

Source: AP
(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,214 new cases and 22 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 239,082 as of January 9.

So far, 5,167 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

