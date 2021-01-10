Advertisement

LEMA shares cold weather preparation

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency will be working around the clock now that the county after winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect early Sunday morning.

Winter is on our doorstep and there are steps you can take to protect yourself, pets, plants, and pipes.

LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham recommends staying off the roads and staying inside with plenty of dry food and water in case the power goes out.

Chatham said it’s too early to expect any possible road closures, but are preparing for the worst.

“At midnight, we will be having our emergency operation center on air. We will be monitoring the road conditions. If we get the winter precipitations, words closures noticed by the MDOT and the sheriff’s department. Those guys are the ones that are out patrolling. They know what’s going on,” said Chatham.

LEMA will be keeping county residents updated throughout the winter weather event and you can stay updated with our WTOK weather app.

