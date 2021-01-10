Snow, ice, and rain will move in early Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our winter weather alerts have shifted eastward and have entered central Mississippi. Through the rest of the night, we will see the winter weather advisory move into east Mississippi and west Alabama. This means we will have inconvenient winter weather by the early morning hours tomorrow, or even as early as midnight tonight.

Since last night, the snow, ice, and rain over Texas has moved more towards Louisiana. We will see our first sneak peek of snow and rain by midnight tonight and through the early morning hours snow, ice, and rain will cover the area. By 6 AM we are seeing snow in Philadelphia, Dekalb, and northern Decatur. A mixture of snow, ice, and rain will reach Meridian and Livingston. We are likely to see rain in Butler and Quitman, but there is a chance for stray snow or ice.

Most of this will move out by 9 AM and we will see rain for most of the day to follow. Rain will leave by the afternoon and we will be left with cloudy skies by evening. There will be snow and ice spots on the road when traveling tomorrow and 4-wheel drive does help you go, but the concern comes with stopping. Therefore, if you can limit your travel in the morning that will be ideal.

We could see anywhere from half an inch to a full inch of snow in most places, but to the south it will be more of a dusting if anything. Once our temperatures rise in the mid-morning, we will see the snow turn to rain and by the afternoon we will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

Cloudy skies will stay around all day, but by Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies that will stick around for most of the week. We will be in the lower to mid 50′s Tuesday and Wednesday and reach the upper 50′s by Thursday. Our next potential for rain moves in on Sunday with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 50′s. Overnight this week we will range from the upper 20′s to the mid 30′s.

