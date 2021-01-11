Adams Co. Tax Collector dies due to COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County Tax Collector Rose Patterson has died after contracting COVID-19.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said she passed away Monday morning at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez.

“I’m heart broken. I knew Rose personally. My heart goes out to her family and I want them to know they have my prayers,” Lee said. “She was a wonderful person. She will be missed in the community.”

Lee said Patterson’s office closed temporarily a few weeks ago because several employees, including Patterson, had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Many offices in our county have had to close. They are back open now, but a few weeks ago the Chancery Clerk’s office and Sheriff’s Department also closed temporarily due to COVID,” Lee added.

Lee said he’s had more COVID deaths in the past few months, mentioning November having 11 COVID deaths and December having 12 COVID deaths.

“It’s not just old people dying from this disease. It’s people in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. I agree with the CDC. In some cases it’s families infecting families,” Lee said. “Everybody needs to adhere to CDC guidelines.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.