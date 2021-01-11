All MSU campuses have regular schedules Monday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All campuses of Mississippi State University will be open for classes on Monday, Jan. 11, as scheduled but is asking students, faculty and staff to monitor changing weather information and use good judgment in making travel and personal safety decisions.

People may monitor university social media and www.msstate.edu and www.meridian.msstate.edu websites for updates.

University officials said that COVID restrictions have already compressed the Spring 2021 semester and that each scheduled day of instruction is important to keep students on their academic paths.

The university will monitor weather conditions overnight and any unanticipated status change announcements will be made early Monday morning. Due to the weather, free COVID testing for returning students has been moved to the Colvard Student Union Dawg House. Normal COVID protocols should be observed. Media inquiries should be directed to Sid Salter, MSU Chief Communications Officer, at 601-507-8004 or ss51@msstate.edu.

