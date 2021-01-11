Armed man shot by Neshoba deputies

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that left one armed man shot Saturday.

Sheriff Eric Clark said in a Facebook post deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on River Road. While on scene, Clark says a standoff happened between an officer and the armed person. The standoff led to an officer-involved shooting.

Clark did not identify the armed person in the post. He says all Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office personnel are safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

