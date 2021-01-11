Advertisement

Armed man shot by Neshoba deputies

Neshoba County Sheriff's Department
Neshoba County Sheriff's Department(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that left one armed man shot Saturday.

Sheriff Eric Clark said in a Facebook post deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on River Road. While on scene, Clark says a standoff happened between an officer and the armed person. The standoff led to an officer-involved shooting.

Clark did not identify the armed person in the post. He says all Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office personnel are safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row
Combined jackpots this week exceed $1 billion!
Jackpot alerts! More than $1 billion at stake with Mega Millions, Powerball
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday