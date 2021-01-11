Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are new developments in the child pornography case involving two well-known citizens of Meridian.

Two of the four suspects have had their charges dropped. According to Meridian police, after further investigation, charges against the 9-year-old victim’s cousin and aunt have been dropped.

Investigators say they found evidence that their involvement wasn’t malicious. They said the other two, Loretta “Lolo” Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt, are still charged with three counts of child pornography.

“Because of the nature of the charge and because it is a very serious charge that victimizes a small child, you have to be methodical about gathering evidence and taking appropriate steps,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Bonds were set at $50,000. Bennett and Holt bonded out the same day they were arrested.

