Advertisement

Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case

(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are new developments in the child pornography case involving two well-known citizens of Meridian.

Two of the four suspects have had their charges dropped. According to Meridian police, after further investigation, charges against the 9-year-old victim’s cousin and aunt have been dropped.

Investigators say they found evidence that their involvement wasn’t malicious. They said the other two, Loretta “Lolo” Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt, are still charged with three counts of child pornography.

“Because of the nature of the charge and because it is a very serious charge that victimizes a small child, you have to be methodical about gathering evidence and taking appropriate steps,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Bonds were set at $50,000. Bennett and Holt bonded out the same day they were arrested.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row
Combined jackpots this week exceed $1 billion!
Jackpot alerts! More than $1 billion at stake with Mega Millions, Powerball
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday