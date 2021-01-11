Collinsville residents have fun in the snow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a mixed bag of precipitation falling from the sky Monday morning. We saw the precipitation type change quickly in some spots, but there was enough snow to leave a winter wonderland in Collinsville.

One family we spoke to was outside taking advantage of the rare Mississippi snow, although it wasn’t the first time that they’ve seen snow.

“It’s beautiful! It’s been a while, but yeah, we have seen snow [before],” said Mallory Swart.

Many students had school cancelled for them, while others had school opening later than usual. Children were still able to make time to play in the snow.

“I love the snow because you get to play in it,” said Crimson Rawell.

The snow started melting quickly in Collinsville as temperatures continued to warm above freezing. Residents we spoke to described what they say when they looked out the window Monday morning.

“It was beautiful and white and it’s snow that we don’t see in Mississippi,” Swart said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.