Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 1,227 new cases reported

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,227 newly confirmed COVID-19...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,227 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, 19 additional deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(Associated Press)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,227 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, 19 additional deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

Twelve new deaths were reported between Dec. 31-Jan. 9, including one in Jones County, while another nine deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 25-Jan. 3, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 240,309 and 5,186.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke13226011030
Kemper74119449
Lauderdale551017440788
Neshoba322114819756
Newton1780418614
Wayne1893276911

MSDH also is reporting 182,103 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates