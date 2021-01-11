Coronavirus in Mississippi: 1,227 new cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,227 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, 19 additional deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

Twelve new deaths were reported between Dec. 31-Jan. 9, including one in Jones County, while another nine deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 25-Jan. 3, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 240,309 and 5,186.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1322 60 110 30 Kemper 741 19 44 9 Lauderdale 5510 174 407 88 Neshoba 3221 148 197 56 Newton 1780 41 86 14 Wayne 1893 27 69 11

MSDH also is reporting 182,103 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM/WTOK. All rights reserved.