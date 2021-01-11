Crimenet 01_11_20

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Jennifer Lynn McMillan.

McMillan is a 50-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 2″, weighing 250 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where she was originally convicted for the crimes of welfare fraud and felony bad check.

The last known address for McMillan was in Hartford, Ala. If you have information about McMillan, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.