Gov. Ivey directs flags lowered for US Capitol police officers

Governor Kay Ivey is directing flags across Alabama be lowered to half-staff for the U.S. Capitol police officers that died following the riots at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.(WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags across Alabama be lowered to half-staff for the U.S. Capitol police officers who died following the riots at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“I am directing flags to be displayed at half-staff as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died following the horrific events on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in our nation’s capital, and in honor of all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this nation,” said Ivey.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the officers.

Thursday, Sicknick died from injuries he sustained during the siege.

Authorities announced Liebengood’s death Sunday, the Associated Press reports. It’s unclear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events.

According to the Ivey’s office, flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Jan. 13.

