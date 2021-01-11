Advertisement

Grace Evelyn Branning Robinson

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Graveside services for Grace Evelyn Branning Robinson of Dekalb, MS, will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 1:00 at Tucker Community Church Cemetery. Bro. Chris Gully will be officiating.

Mrs. Robinson, 72, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at her home. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan and she loved anybody that would come to her house to visit, especially the grandchildren. People would always say they loved being at Momma Grace’s house.

She is survived by her husband Buddy, of 52 years; her children Michelle Speed (Rusty), Kevin Robinson (Misty), Cal Robinson and a step-son Ricky Robinson (Georgia); 9 Grandchildren; siblings Bobby Branning, Nell Townsend, Jackie Branning, Wanda Wasson and Keith Branning along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Jim Branning and her siblings James Branning, Dot Thomas and Mozelle Bates.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Stephens Funeral Home

