Graveside services for Kenneth Fendley, 69, of Lavaca will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Hopewell Cemetery with Rev. Leslie Spiller officiating.

Mr. Fendley passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born March 31, 1951 to Montee and Elva Brewer Fendley.

Kenneth enjoyed working in his garden, watching his grandchildren play sports, all western movies, and Alabama football.

Survivors include his daughters, Tina Whittington (Chad) of Gadsden; Cindy Sikes (Steve) of Lavaca; grandchildren, Matthew Newton of Annapolis, Maryland; Stone Newton of Tuscaloosa; and Katelee Sikes of Lavaca; sisters, Mary Wilson (Evans) of Thomasville; Kathleen Glenn (Ray) of Jackson, AL; and Shirley Clark (John) of Bay Minette; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Montee Fendley and Elva Brewer Fendley; wife, Mattye Kate “Kitty” Ezell Fendley; siblings, William Shelton Fendley, Patricia Shirley, and Eloise Etheredge.

Pallbearers: Tommy Lassiter, Bo Martin, Barry Landrum, John Patrick Moody, and William Newton. Honorary Pallbearers: Men of Hopewell Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Voss of Meridian Oncology, Kindred Home Health, Dr. Guinn and Staff, and The Medical Staff of Anderson’s 5 East.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.