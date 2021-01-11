Graveside services for Mary Elizabeth Dykes, 45, of Toxey will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Marvin Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Ms. Dykes passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at her home. She was born November 2, 1975, in Butler, Alabama.

Survivors include her father, William Michael Dykes, brothers, James Richard Dykes, Jr. (Joyce), Curtis Dykes, and Glenn Dykes; sisters, Sue Hammond (Todd), Denice Turner, Joy Dykes, Ruby Dykes, Preciouse Dykes, Kimberly McPherson, Tabitha Dykes, and Holly Brantley (Charles); and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Kathy Mazingo Dykes.

Pallbearers: Todd Hammond, Cory Crosby, Brian Donald, and Phillip Turner, Jr.

