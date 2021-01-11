Advertisement

Mary Elizabeth Dykes

Mary Elizabeth Dykes
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mary Elizabeth Dykes, 45, of Toxey will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Marvin Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Ms. Dykes passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at her home. She was born November 2, 1975, in Butler, Alabama.

Survivors include her father, William Michael Dykes, brothers, James Richard Dykes, Jr. (Joyce), Curtis Dykes, and Glenn Dykes; sisters, Sue Hammond (Todd), Denice Turner, Joy Dykes, Ruby Dykes, Preciouse Dykes, Kimberly McPherson, Tabitha Dykes, and Holly Brantley (Charles); and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Kathy Mazingo Dykes.

Pallbearers: Todd Hammond, Cory Crosby, Brian Donald, and Phillip Turner, Jr.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-459-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

Mrs. Nancy L. Jenkins
Mrs. Irene Jones
Mr. Edward Stephens
Myrl E. Chambers
Mr. Alexander “Ben” Evans