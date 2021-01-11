Advertisement

MFC announces 2021 Prescribed Burning Short Course dates

Applicants will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis as there is limited capacity and...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission has announced dates for the 2021 Prescribed Burning Short Course.

The Prescribed Burning Short Course is open to the public and made for anyone wishing to become a Certified Burn Manager in Mississippi.

Four sessions will be given across the state this year:

  • Jan. 20 - Hilton Garden Inn, Starkville
  • Feb. 2 - MSU Extension Service Building, Pontotoc
  • Feb. 16 - The Mattox Center, Grenada
  • March 2 - Hilton Garden Inn, Hattiesburg

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, MFC has shortened the Prescribed Burning Short Course to a one-day session, but all students attending a session must complete the online delivery of the National Wildfire Coordination Group’s (NWCG) course, “S-190 - Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior,” before attending their scheduled session.

Participants will qualify to take the Mississippi Certified Prescribed Burn Manager exam after completing the Prescribed Burning Short Course on the last day of the course. Registered Foresters will earn CFE credit.

In the hands of a Certified Burn Manager, prescribed burning is a way to safely apply a natural process to manage forestland as it is an efficient and cost-effective tool available to foresters and landowners in the Southeast for understory management, fuel reduction, site preparation, wildfire risk reduction and wildfire habitat improvement.

Applicants will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis as there are limited capacity and registration required.

For more information about the Prescribed Burning Short Course or to register for a session, visit here.

