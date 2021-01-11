Missing person case in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a missing person, Heather McCool.

McCool, 30, has not been seen or contacted her family since Dec. 6, 2020. She is 5′ 5″ tall and 140 pounds.

If you have information about where she is, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 or call anonymously at 662-773-9999.

