Mississippi civil rights activist dies at 79

Meredith Anding, Jr., died Friday of leukemia at the age of 79.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi civil rights icon, Meredith Anding, Jr., died Friday of leukemia at the age of 79. He was an active member of the NAACP where he worked closely with Medgar Evers.

In 1961, Anding was one of nine Tougaloo College students who challenged segregation by participating in sit-ins at the all-white Jackson Main Library.

This group would later be known as the Tougaloo Nine.

In 2017, the Tougaloo Nine received a Freedom Trail Marker in their honor.
