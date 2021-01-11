Funeral services for Mr. Alexander “Ben” Evans will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Bucatunna Baptist Church in Clarke County with Rev. Derrick Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ben Evans, age 91, of Meridian passed away Friday, January 8, 2021.

Ben was born in Clarke County on March 28, 1929 to the late John and Bessie Evans. He was an equipment operator in Lauderdale County for many years. He also worked for Krohler Manufacturing. Ben was known in the community as “the watermelon man,” selling peaches and watermelons around town. He was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Ben is survived by his wife of 30 years, Glenda Goodman Evans; his children, Dennis Evans (Ann), Gary Evans, Jolanda Olgesby (Tim), Jill Lathem (Joe), Joy Akin (Bruce); a special grand-daughter, Kym Hagwood (Chris); step-children, Wanda Carroll, Mariann Kelly, Lisa Lang, Cecilia Keene, and Michael Charles; twenty-four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Allbritton (Billy).

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kenneth Evans and David Evans; a grandson, Greg Evans; siblings, J.K. Evans, Tom Evans, Matt Evans, Susie Lackey, Ruby Nester, Evelyn Brannon, and Mattie Lou Nester; and his wife, Gladys Burt Evans.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:30 until 12:00 at Bucatunna Baptist Church. The funeral home requests masks be worn and social distancing practiced.

