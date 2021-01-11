Graveside services for Mr. Paul Speed will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Enterprise Cemetery with Rev. Macon Phillips and Rev. John Wesley Leeke officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 at the funeral home prior to the graveside service.

Mr. Paul Speed, age 85, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born July 8, 1935, the middle son of five children of Charles and Dorothy Speed. He was a graduate of Enterprise High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary McKee Speed, and together they raised three children. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in May of 2020. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and upon discharge he began work as an electrician. He later worked for Stauffer Chemical Company, advanced to operational shift supervisor, and retired after thirty plus years of service. While living in Satsuma, Alabama he volunteered time as a police officer. After retirement, they moved from Baton Rouge to their hometown of Enterprise where Paul volunteered as a certified ambulance driver and first responder. Paul was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Paul was a man of quiet but deep faith in God and a long-time member of Enterprise Baptist Church.

Mr. Speed is survived by his wife, Mary McKee Speed; his children, Paula Speed, Catherine Horton (Bill), David Speed; grandchildren, Phoenix MacAiodh, Michael Speed, Joshua Horton, Cara Johnston (Billy), John Speed, Matthew Horton, Ruth Stockman (James), Chandra Speed; eight great-grandchildren, Jason, Caitlyn, Billy, Logan, Joseph, Elizabeth, Abby, and Eden; and his siblings, Evelyn Mallard (Clatis) and Jimmy Speed (Margarita).

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Speed and Edward Speed; granddaughter, Susan Cooksey; and a great-grandson, Justin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.