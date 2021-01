Graveside services for Mrs. Irene Jones will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Lauderdale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Jones, 83, of Lauderdale, who died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Regency Hospital. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

