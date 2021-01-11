Memorial services for Mrs. Nancy L. Jenkins will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Jones and Rev. Davey Wilkinson officiating.

Mrs. Nancy L. Jenkins, age 69, of Meridian passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Nancy was always the life of the party and especially loved entertaining her family during the holidays and at special events. She was an active and involved member of Gateway Church. She supported her grandchildren in many ways, including attending their sporting events and school activities. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, “Nana,” sister, aunt, and friend.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Michael Null (Shana), Chris Null (Christina); her mother, Johnnie Faye Long; her sister, Jimmie Faye Wall (Mike); her grandchildren, Kaden, Chance, Brogan, Timothy, Delilah, and Luke; her nieces, Tiffany Plott, Trinity Farr (Denton), and Tammy Cornett (Chris); great-nieces and nephews, Landon, Paxton, Karson, Olivia, and Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her father, James “Bubba” Long.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Gateway Church, 3750 Lauderdale Road, Lauderdale, MS 39335.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.

Honorary pall bearers will be Kaden Null, Chance Null, Brogan Null, Landon Cook, Paxton Cook, Cooper Cornett, and Timothy Null.

