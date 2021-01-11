Advertisement

Myrl E. Chambers

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Memorial services celebrating the life of Myrl E. Chambers will be held at a later date at CrossView Church in Collinsville, MS. The family will also hold a service for friends and family in West Virginia at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Chambers, 76, of Meridian, formerly of Moundsville, WV passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Myrl was born July 10, 1943. He served in the Army as a tank mechanic between 1963 - 1967 before returning home to assist on his family farm. During this time, he met the love of his life Judy. They were married in August of 1969.

He worked briefly in the coal mine before realizing a passion for building. He worked as a carpenter for 50 years. Myrl has built roads, universities, and has remodeled General’s offices inside the Pentagon. He found joy spending thousands of hours of his free time helping family and friend’s constructing homes. When Myrl took time away from work, he loved fishing, woodworking projects, and assembling puzzles. On a rainy day, you would find him enjoying a good western movie. He had a contagious smile and a laugh that will never be forgotten.

He was part of the CrossView family in Collinsville, MS. Before moving to Mississippi, he was an usher at Ash Avenue Church of God in Moundsville, WV.

Myrl is survived by his wife of 51 years Judy Chambers; children Shane Chambers (Jami) and Michelle Robinson (Fred Berisford). Grandchildren Brittany Nicole Robinson, Jordan Michael Chambers, Brianna Noelle Robinson, Bailey Nikelle Robinson, and Jaelyn Cheyenne Chambers. Great-grandchildren Teegan Thomas and Braxton Lane McBride. As well as his sister Maxine Smith, brother-in-law Thomas West (Betty), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He and Judy were adopted and deeply loved by Pastor Jeff Hancock, his wife Lisa, and sons, Josh, Caleb and Noah.

Mr. Chambers is preceded in death by parents Albert Chambers and Mildred Strahl, his sisters Flossie Otto and Dorothy Blake, and his brother Albert Chambers, Jr., as well as his father and mother-in-law Thomas O. and Ethel West.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to CrossView Church, the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

