Philadelphia family shares snow day traditions

Reese and Kennedy McKay on snow day in Philadelphia.
Reese and Kennedy McKay on snow day in Philadelphia.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Some people adored the snow in Philadelphia from the inside of their homes. The McKay’s pulled out all the toys and energy to kick off the snow day, Monday.

The dynamic sister duo, Reese and Kennedy McKay woke up before the sun Monday morning. The sisters say they look forward to snow days for the memories with one another.

The two rode around in the snow, had a snowball fight and ate their favorite snow ice cream.

Every snow day the McKay’s combine four cups of snow, milk, sugar and vanilla to spice up their day.

“It’s just yummy. A rare treat. Yes, very rare,” Reese said.

Rare like snow days in Philadelphia. Days like this don’t come often, but when they do the McKay’s are ready to enjoy every minute of it.

