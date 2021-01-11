Advertisement

Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects

Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects(Meridian Police Dept.)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have released surveillance images from the mall shooting that took place on New Year’s Eve.

The suspects can be seen walking through the mall in a number of images released by the police department. There is currently a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Investigators say you should call police if you recognize any of them. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-495-TIPS.

