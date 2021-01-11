Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have released surveillance images from the mall shooting that took place on New Year’s Eve.

The suspects can be seen walking through the mall in a number of images released by the police department. There is currently a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Investigators say you should call police if you recognize any of them. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-495-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.