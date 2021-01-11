Popeye’s now open in North Hills

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The North Hills area of Meridian has a new restaurant now open for business.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen opened it’s doors on North Hills Street where the old Chicken Basket Restaurant was located years ago. The Popeye’s is the third location in the Queen City, joining those at Bonita Lakes and College Park, and the new location has almost 100 employees.

”We’re so excited to be here,” said franchise owner Skip Russell. “This is my third location. I acquired the other two about two and a half years ago. I bought those with the vision of opening a third location in Meridian because Meridian is a great town. We think it’s obviously big enough to support three Popeye’s and we’re excited to be here in this part of town.”

The restaurant, one of 21 Popeye’s in Mississippi, is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

