Advertisement

Popeye’s now open in North Hills

A third Popeye's restaurant is now open in the Queen City
A third Popeye's restaurant is now open in the Queen City(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The North Hills area of Meridian has a new restaurant now open for business.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen opened it’s doors on North Hills Street where the old Chicken Basket Restaurant was located years ago. The Popeye’s is the third location in the Queen City, joining those at Bonita Lakes and College Park, and the new location has almost 100 employees.

”We’re so excited to be here,” said franchise owner Skip Russell. “This is my third location. I acquired the other two about two and a half years ago. I bought those with the vision of opening a third location in Meridian because Meridian is a great town. We think it’s obviously big enough to support three Popeye’s and we’re excited to be here in this part of town.”

The restaurant, one of 21 Popeye’s in Mississippi, is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row
Combined jackpots this week exceed $1 billion!
Jackpot alerts! More than $1 billion at stake with Mega Millions, Powerball
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday