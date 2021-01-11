Reps. Terri Sewell, Joyce Beatty make friendly wager on CFP national championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - As The University of Alabama Crimson Tide and The Ohio State University Buckeyes prepare to compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday, Cong. Terri A. Sewell (AL-07) and Cong. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) have a friendly wager on which team will win the national title.

At stake this year are a donation to a local food bank and bragging rights.

“I know the Buckeyes have had an impressive season, but Good Luck stopping Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and Heisman winner Devonta Smith. The Tide is going to Roll Monday night in Miami!” said Sewell. “I look forward to seeing Rep. Joyce Beatty donned in Crimson and White on the Capitol steps when we take home our 18th national title! Roll Tide!”

“As Representative of Ohio’s Third Congressional District and THE Ohio State University, I am more than confident that we will leave Miami victorious on Monday night,” said Beatty. “My good friend, Cong. Sewell, may love wearing crimson and houndstooth, but after the Buckeyes are finished beating Bama and winning our ninth national title, she’ll need to get used to wearing scarlet and gray. Go Buckeyes!”

Should the Crimson Tide be victorious, Beatty will make a donation to the West Alabama Food Bank located in Northport. Beatty will also sport Alabama crimson and white as well as the trademark houndstooth Bear Bryant hat on the U.S. Capitol steps and yell, “Roll Tide!”

If the Buckeyes win, Sewell will make a donation to a local Ohio food bank. She will also wear Ohio State apparel on the U.S. Capitol steps and say, “Go Buckeyes!”

