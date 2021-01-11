Wintry weather Monday morning will lead to slick roads

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! A mix of rain, snow, and sleet is possible for most of our area Monday morning. The exact amounts of wintry precipitation that you see will depend on your exact location. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Neshoba and Newton Counties until 12 p.m. That means, according to the definition from the National Weather Service in Jackson, that “periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.” I’m not too concerned about freezing rain here locally, but snow and sleet could cause some travel issues.

For Neshoba and Newton Counties, around 1 inch of snow is in the forecast. It is possible that a few spots locally could see up to 2 inches of snow, but that’s unlikely. For the rest of East Mississippi, snowfall totals will likely stay below 1 inch. In Clarke County especially, snow accumulations are unlikely. For West Alabama, Choctaw County and southern Sumter County could see a mix of rain, snow, and sleet, but snow accumulations are not expected. The northern part of Sumter County could see snow accumulations of less than a half an inch.

These conditions will likely lead to hazardous travel, especially in those counties under the winter weather advisory (Newton and Neshoba). Bridges and overpasses are the most likely to be slippery, so be sure to use extreme caution when travelling over those surfaces. By 12 this afternoon, most of the snow will have transitioned back to rain, which will help melt away any snow that falls rather quickly. Showers will come to and end area-wide by the late-afternoon/early evening.

Any roads that continue to have water on them will freeze overnight tonight, especially over those bridges and overpasses. If you see a wet spot on the road overnight or on Tuesday morning, assume it is ice. We look to see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper-40s. Morning lows will dip back into the 20s on Wednesday, but high temperatures that day will be in the low-50s.

We’ll see lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs warming through the 50s to around 60 degrees by Thursday. Clouds will increase a bit on Friday as a dry cold front approaches the area. This frontal passage will knock down morning lows back below freezing for Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, a new disturbance is set to take shape to our west. There is a chance this disturbance passes us to our south, but I left isolated rain shower chances on Sunday for now.

