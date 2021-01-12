Advertisement

A mainly dry work week ahead

7-Day Forecast Jan 12 - 18, 2021
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are either at the freezing mark or just below it in some spots this morning. Be sure to use extra caution on the road as any water that has been left on the roadways may have become frozen overnight. This will be especially true for bridges, overpasses, lightly-traveled roads, and shaded areas. Treat any wet spot on the road as if it is ice and be sure not to accelerate or decelerate too quickly over those areas if you can. Widespread travel issues are not expected, but still use extra caution.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this morning, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. It will be chilly today with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Morning lows will dip into the upper-20s on Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon highs approaching the 60 degree mark by Thursday. We’ll see a chance of isolated showers late-Thursday night and into Friday morning. Severe weather and snow is not expected with this disturbance.

Saturday will be dry, sunny, and breezy, with morning lows in the upper-20s and afternoon highs in the low-50s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday as another disturbance is set to move through our area. This will bring a chance of isolated showers Sunday and then just stray showers on Martin Luther King Day. High temperatures on both days look to be in the mid-50s.

