Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of Michelle McBride, a former board member and officer of the Pearl River County Crimestoppers, after she was indicted for embezzlement. An $82,416.37 demand letter was issued to McBride when she was arrested.

McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over $52,000 from PRCCS from January 2014 to April 2019. Investigators say they believe McBride used the PRCCS debit card for personal rodeo expenses and transferred PRCCS funds to fraudulent non-profit accounts she owned.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the investigation. McBride surrendered to special agents at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s office. Her bond was set at $20,000 by the court.

If convicted, McBride faces up to 25 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

McBride was not covered by a surety bond so White says she will remain liable for the full amount of the demand, in addition to being criminally prosecuted.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the state auditor’s office online here or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

