Advertisement

Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member

Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over $52,000 from Pearl River County Crimestoppers.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of Michelle McBride, a former board member and officer of the Pearl River County Crimestoppers, after she was indicted for embezzlement. An $82,416.37 demand letter was issued to McBride when she was arrested.

McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over $52,000 from PRCCS from January 2014 to April 2019. Investigators say they believe McBride used the PRCCS debit card for personal rodeo expenses and transferred PRCCS funds to fraudulent non-profit accounts she owned.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the investigation. McBride surrendered to special agents at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s office. Her bond was set at $20,000 by the court.

If convicted, McBride faces up to 25 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

McBride was not covered by a surety bond so White says she will remain liable for the full amount of the demand, in addition to being criminally prosecuted.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the state auditor’s office online here or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row
Combined jackpots this week exceed $1 billion!
Jackpot alerts! More than $1 billion at stake with Mega Millions, Powerball
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday