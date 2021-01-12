Black ice possible overnight as melted snow refreezes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lot of us got some snow last night and this morning. Accumulation was mainly limited to areas north of I-20.

Black Ice Possible Through Tuesday Morning

All of the snow and rain have exited our area. The snow that melted Monday afternoon can freeze overnight Monday and Tuesday morning as temperatures drop below freezing. That means patches of black ice are possible on the roads on Tuesday morning, especially early. Lightly traveled roads, bridges, and overpasses will be most susceptible. Sidewalks can also become icy. Be aware that what appears to be wet spots on the roads may actually be ice. Your brakes are not helpful on ice. Your best option is to drive at slower speeds and be especially cautious.

The Next 24 Hours

The clouds will be a little bit tougher to break until tomorrow. The back edge of the clouds was slowly progressing through Arkansas on Monday afternoon, and it will reach us around mid-morning Tuesday.

This evening will be cloudy and cold. We will cool into the mid-30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. The temperature will be near 30 degrees. Tuesday morning will be cloudy, and we’ll warm from 30 degrees give or take a degree or two to the mid-40s by noon. The sun will brighten the sky from around midday on. We’ll spend the majority of the afternoon in the 40s, briefly touching 50 degrees for the high.

Dress for the cold. That’s especially important if you’ll be out in the cold for long periods of time. Several warm layers of clothing keep you warmer more effectively than a single heavy coat. You can always remove layers if you’re too warm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.