COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new deaths and outbreaks at 222 long-term care facilities Tuesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new deaths and outbreaks at 222 long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 241,957 as of January 11.

So far, 5,284 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 182,103 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke13326011030
Kemper74519449
Lauderdale554117440788
Neshoba325014919756
Newton1803428614
Wayne1904296911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

