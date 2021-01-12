COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new deaths and outbreaks at 222 long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 241,957 as of January 11.

So far, 5,284 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 182,103 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1332 60 110 30 Kemper 745 19 44 9 Lauderdale 5541 174 407 88 Neshoba 3250 149 197 56 Newton 1803 42 86 14 Wayne 1904 29 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

