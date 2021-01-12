Advertisement

Fridges of free food set up to help address food insecurity in Denver

By KUSA staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA/CNN) - An effort to keep people fed during the pandemic is picking up steam.

A fridge full of free food is helping those in need and giving people a chance to show how much they care.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Eli Zain, the founder of the Denver Community Fridge Project.

Zain moved to Colorado just last year, but it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to see there was a lot of need in Denver.

“I felt just like any of our other concerned community members feel, where we want to do something to provide for our community members, make them feel safe, make them feel welcome, make them feel loved,” they said.

It took months of work, but with Zain’s determination and a donated refrigerator, the Denver Community Fridge Project was born.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to take care of one another. Especially with COVID-19 happening, everyone can use just a little extra help, right?” Zain said.

The food inside is for the community, from the community. It’s not charity, it’s community. Zain said that’s why it’s working.

“When I started this, I was quite worried that we wouldn’t be able to keep the fridges stocked, but they have proved me wrong,” they said. “The fridges stay stocked every single day. People come by with donations, people are cooking up a storm bringing stuff by, going grocery shopping for the community members, and it is really beautiful to see.”

In just a little over a month, the project has grown, and these fridges are multiplying. A fourth location just added Sunday, already a place for community.

Organizers are already working on a fifth location. They say it could be ready within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years