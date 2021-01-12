Advertisement

Jackpot alerts! More than $1 billion at stake with Mega Millions, Powerball

Combined jackpots this week exceed $1 billion!
Combined jackpots this week exceed $1 billion!(WILX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, as of 11 a.m., jumped to an estimated annuity jackpot of $625 million. The new cash value is now estimated at $458.8 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday remained at an estimated annuity jackpot of $550 million. The cash value is estimated at $411.4 million, according to the Mississippi Lottery Commission.

The Mega Millions numbers are drawn at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Powerball numbers are drawn at 9:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturday. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com to find winning numbers and get more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
Charges dropped against 2 suspects in child pornography case
Uptown Mall Shooting Suspects
Police release surveillance photos of mall shooting suspects
The Winston County Sheriff's Dept. says Heather McCool has not been in contact with her family...
Missing person case in Winston County
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases, a record-high 98 new...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high 98 new deaths reported Tuesday