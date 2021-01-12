Advertisement

Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row

The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was discredited. (Source: Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi judge has dismissed a murder charge against a Black man who spent more than a quarter-century on death row.

Eddie Lee Howard was convicted of capital murder in the 1992 stabbing death of an 84-year-old Columbus, Miss., woman.

District Attorney Scott Colom said prosecutors are dropping the murder charge. He says a dentist’s bite-mark testimony used to convict Howard has been discredited.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in August that Howard deserved a new trial.

He was freed from death row in December and his attorneys say Howard has now been released from prison.

