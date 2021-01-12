Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi judge has dismissed a murder charge against a Black man who spent more than a quarter-century on death row.

Eddie Lee Howard was convicted of capital murder in the 1992 stabbing death of an 84-year-old Columbus, Miss., woman.

District Attorney Scott Colom said prosecutors are dropping the murder charge. He says a dentist’s bite-mark testimony used to convict Howard has been discredited.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in August that Howard deserved a new trial.

He was freed from death row in December and his attorneys say Howard has now been released from prison.