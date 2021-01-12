Advertisement

MPSD students return to campuses

Face to face learning returns for the first time in over six weeks
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a big day for the Meridian Public School District as face to face learning returned for the first time since before Thanksgiving. Students seemed to be excited to be back on campus at Carver Middle School Tuesday after spending the last six weeks behind a computer at home virtual learning.

School Principal Felicia Ruffin says the teachers and staff are glad to have the kids back and that it returns a feel of some kind of normalcy. ”We are very excited,” said Ruffin. “Of course you know as educators we are relational people and so we are very excited to have our students back on campus to where we can put our hands on them and exactly see what it is we need to do to best support them for the remainder of the school year.”

There are about 340 students at Carver and according to Principal Ruffin, about 30 chose to remain with the virtual learning option Tuesday.

