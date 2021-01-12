Advertisement

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Graveside Services for Mrs. Lucille P. Dean will begin at 1:30 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend William “Bill” Webb officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dean, 92, of Meridian, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at James T. Champion Nursing Home of Meridian.

Mrs. Lucille was the loving wife of Clifton L. Dean and devoted to her five daughters, nine grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She was an example of courage and strength for her family. She enjoyed attending as many activities as possible for her children, grands, and great grandchildren for many years. Having family and friends gather was an opportunity for her to prepare “favorite dishes” in abundance at any given time.

Lucille was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church of Meridian, MS where she was involved in the choir, Sunday School, and Missions. Her last years were spent as a resident of James T. Champion Nursing Home in Meridian, MS, where she was a light for those she met. The family will always be grateful to the staff at James Champion for the loving care they provided for her. She will be forever missed, but her memory lives on in those who loved her.

Mrs. Lucille is survived by her daughters, Cathie Dean Reece (Larry), Lynn Dean Ethridge (Jim), and Barbie Dean Espey (Albert), as well as her numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Siblings, Charles Peterson (Rosa Lee), Bettye Hutchinson, Claude Peterson (Barbara), Bobbie Hall, Joe Peterson (Mary), and Ann Cleckler (Dale), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton L. Dean; daughters Celia Kay Dean Smith, Lori Dean Haskins-Martin; sisters Elizabeth Crager, Jackie McGuire, and Eva Miller.

The family suggest memorials be made as contributions to Calvary Baptist Church of Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Dean Family will receive guests from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

