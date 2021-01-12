Advertisement

Graveside services for Mrs. Ruth E. Wynn will be held Friday, January 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Alex Biddles officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Ruth E. Wynn, age 88, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Ruth was born February 14, 1932 to the late Johnnie and Earlene McNeel.  She was a graduate of Ponta Hills High School, class of 1950.  Ruth loved talking to people and used that love in her years of service in the restaurant industry.  She was a cashier and waitress at many of Meridian’s most beloved dining establishments, including Davis Grill and The Downtowner.  Her customers often commented on her pretty smile and fun personality.  In her free time, Ruth loved dancing and listening to music, often sharing beloved songs with her children on the phone.

Ruth is survived by her children, Sherrie Bonner, Tim King, Sr, and Mark McRae (Candace); her grandchildren, Charelle Moulds, Carrie McDonald, Jimmy Bonner, Tim King, Jr. (Danielle), Shawn King (Laura), and Elias King; nine great-grandchildren; and nephews, John Robert McNeel and Barry McNeel.

He was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Earlene McNeel; her husband, John T. Wynn; her son, Jimmy McRae; and her siblings, Willie Earl Longacre and John Andy McNeel.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

