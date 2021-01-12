Advertisement

Rush offering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 75+ at its clinics

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems in Meridian has begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 75 and older and healthcare workers to help get more people inoculated.

Rush is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at four of its primary care clinics. One is based here in Meridian, the EC HealthNet Family Health Center. The other three locations are in Union, Morton and Quitman.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Duggan said people eligible recipients may start making appointments to get the drive-thru COVID vaccine as early as this week.

He also noted the state saw a record-high number of deaths reported Tuesday but he expects that to decline in the coming months.

“I think what you will see as we get through spring and in the early summer months, everyone is vaccinated, then we will see a decline in cases. We will also see a decline in hospitalizations. I don’t think it will help now but will in the upcoming months,” said Dr. Duggan.

Duggan said phase 1 is distributing the vaccine to the elderly, and phase 2 is to distribute to the general public.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
(Left to right) Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett, Attorney Joseph Denson, Eddie Gray Holt.
Attorney, suspects speak in child pornography case
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
Business owners address Meridian city leaders.
Meridian business owners address 22nd Avenue project plans
The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row

Latest News

Reeves said it’s important that in his role as governor, he show others that he is willing to...
Gov. Reeves receives COVID vaccine
Alabama reported 2,052 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,052 new confirmed cases on Wednesday
The state of Alabama is supposed to have received 271,000 doses of the vaccine at this point,...
Expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to more people
Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Steven Palazzo, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Sen. Roger Wicker said they...
Some Miss. lawmakers do not support removal of President Trump
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,942 new cases and 31 new deaths Wednesday.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,900 new cases reported Wednesday