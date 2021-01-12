Rush offering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 75+ at its clinics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems in Meridian has begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 75 and older and healthcare workers to help get more people inoculated.

Rush is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at four of its primary care clinics. One is based here in Meridian, the EC HealthNet Family Health Center. The other three locations are in Union, Morton and Quitman.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fred Duggan said people eligible recipients may start making appointments to get the drive-thru COVID vaccine as early as this week.

He also noted the state saw a record-high number of deaths reported Tuesday but he expects that to decline in the coming months.

“I think what you will see as we get through spring and in the early summer months, everyone is vaccinated, then we will see a decline in cases. We will also see a decline in hospitalizations. I don’t think it will help now but will in the upcoming months,” said Dr. Duggan.

Duggan said phase 1 is distributing the vaccine to the elderly, and phase 2 is to distribute to the general public.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.