Advertisement

WATCH: Reeves announces 65+, people with underlying conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Tate Reeves gives an update about COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves gives an update about COVID-19 in Mississippi.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will give an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Watch it here.

The governor said the state has doubled the number of vaccines given from one week to the next and expects to double it again.

“We believe that we are headed in the right direction,” said Reeves, noting Mississippi has passed Alabama and Arkansas in vaccinations per capita.

As of now, people 65 and over and anyone who has a preexisting condition that makes them vulnerable are also eligible for a vaccine.

“My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders,” Reeves said. “It’s to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that’s what our focus is now.”

Appointments may be made here or by calling 877-978-6453.

Reeves said the state is tracking numbers related to the COVID-19 vaccine:
62,744 vaccinated as of Tuesday
57,014 are first doses
5,730 have received both first and second doses
Reeves said 7,500 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.
The governor said in the near future the federal government will change its allocation of vaccines based on how successful states are in getting those vaccines into the arms of the people eligible to receive them.
Reeves said he anticipates substantially extending his current executive order on masks and social gatherings, which is set to expire Friday. The last two days the state has seen the number of reported cases decline but Reeves said that doesn’t constitute a trend.
The governor also said he has signed an executive order to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officers who died last week.

Reeves said another issue the state has identified is that the progress of vaccinations in long-term care facilities has been slow, with some employees declining vaccines. He said he is hearing that 80% of residents are accepting the vaccines but doesn’t have data to back that up.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
(Left to right) Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett, Attorney Joseph Denson, Eddie Gray Holt.
Attorney, suspects speak in child pornography case
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
Business owners address Meridian city leaders.
Meridian business owners address 22nd Avenue project plans
The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row

Latest News

Reeves said it’s important that in his role as governor, he show others that he is willing to...
Gov. Reeves receives COVID vaccine
Alabama reported 2,052 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,052 new confirmed cases on Wednesday
The state of Alabama is supposed to have received 271,000 doses of the vaccine at this point,...
Expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to more people
Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Steven Palazzo, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Sen. Roger Wicker said they...
Some Miss. lawmakers do not support removal of President Trump
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,942 new cases and 31 new deaths Wednesday.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,900 new cases reported Wednesday