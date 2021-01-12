WATCH: Reeves announces 65+, people with underlying conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will give an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Watch it here.

The governor said the state has doubled the number of vaccines given from one week to the next and expects to double it again.

“We believe that we are headed in the right direction,” said Reeves, noting Mississippi has passed Alabama and Arkansas in vaccinations per capita.

As of now, people 65 and over and anyone who has a preexisting condition that makes them vulnerable are also eligible for a vaccine.

“My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders,” Reeves said. “It’s to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that’s what our focus is now.”

Appointments may be made here or by calling 877-978-6453.

Reeves said the state is tracking numbers related to the COVID-19 vaccine: 62,744 vaccinated as of Tuesday 57,014 are first doses 5,730 have received both first and second doses

Reeves said 7,500 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. The governor said in the near future the federal government will change its allocation of vaccines based on how successful states are in getting those vaccines into the arms of the people eligible to receive them.

Reeves said he anticipates substantially extending his current executive order on masks and social gatherings, which is set to expire Friday. The last two days the state has seen the number of reported cases decline but Reeves said that doesn’t constitute a trend.

The governor also said he has signed an executive order to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officers who died last week.

Reeves said another issue the state has identified is that the progress of vaccinations in long-term care facilities has been slow, with some employees declining vaccines. He said he is hearing that 80% of residents are accepting the vaccines but doesn’t have data to back that up.

