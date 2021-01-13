Advertisement

City leaders discuss possible sports-plex

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian leaders are discussing the possibility of a sports-plex in the city.

The ideas were tossed around at Tuesday’s council work session at City Hall. Council President Kim Houston says that citizens have had mixed emotions on whether or not Meridian needs a sports-plex. She said the new approach would allow citizens to vote on the matter.

“If we pass this referendum to give citizens the opportunity to vote on it, then we will know full well if this is something we will need to move forwards with,” Houston explained.

This wouldn’t be the first time a sports-plex was planned. Funds for a recreation park were approved by county supervisors about ten years ago. The measure ended in 2016 when the fund were used for other county expenses, such as road paving.

“This has been a topic of conversation for years. Now, the council has the opportunity to vote on giving the citizens of Meridian the opportunity to say, ‘yes, we want it,’ or ‘no, we don’t want it,’” Houston said.

Houston said this would be a great source of revenue for the city of Meridian. It would be a boom for tourism and bring in several different sports, not just baseball and basketball.

“I’m pretty excited about the opportunity to put it in front of the people so we can have a real idea of whether or not this is something they really want,” Houston said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSDH said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February.
MSDH halts new appointments due to vaccine shortage
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
(Left to right) Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett, Attorney Joseph Denson, Eddie Gray Holt.
Attorney, suspects speak in child pornography case
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member

Latest News

Day Planner - Thursday, January 14, 2021
High temperatures return to the 60s today
Meridian organization promotes stand-alone railroad museum
Meridian organization promotes stand-alone railroad museum
Locals excited about big lottery jackpot
Locals excited about big lottery jackpot
City leaders discuss possible sports-plex
City leaders discuss possible sports-plex
Mayor says city has big projects for 2021
Mayor says city has big projects for 2021