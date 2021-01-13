City leaders discuss possible sports-plex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian leaders are discussing the possibility of a sports-plex in the city.

The ideas were tossed around at Tuesday’s council work session at City Hall. Council President Kim Houston says that citizens have had mixed emotions on whether or not Meridian needs a sports-plex. She said the new approach would allow citizens to vote on the matter.

“If we pass this referendum to give citizens the opportunity to vote on it, then we will know full well if this is something we will need to move forwards with,” Houston explained.

This wouldn’t be the first time a sports-plex was planned. Funds for a recreation park were approved by county supervisors about ten years ago. The measure ended in 2016 when the fund were used for other county expenses, such as road paving.

“This has been a topic of conversation for years. Now, the council has the opportunity to vote on giving the citizens of Meridian the opportunity to say, ‘yes, we want it,’ or ‘no, we don’t want it,’” Houston said.

Houston said this would be a great source of revenue for the city of Meridian. It would be a boom for tourism and bring in several different sports, not just baseball and basketball.

“I’m pretty excited about the opportunity to put it in front of the people so we can have a real idea of whether or not this is something they really want,” Houston said.

