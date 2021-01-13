Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,052 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

Alabama reported 2,052 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Alabama reported 2,052 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.(WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 327,128 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 83,867 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,052 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 4,862 confirmed deaths statewide.
The state reports 38,007 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 3,076 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

The risk indicator for the state has west Alabama counties at the moderate level, except for Choctaw County, which is listed as low-risk for coronavirus.

There have been 211,684 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You may track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
IRS processing 2nd round of economic impact payments
(Left to right) Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett, Attorney Joseph Denson, Eddie Gray Holt.
Attorney, suspects speak in child pornography case
Michelle McBride is accused of using her position as secretary/treasurer to embezzle over...
Auditor’s office arrests former Crimestoppers board member
Business owners address Meridian city leaders.
Meridian business owners address 22nd Avenue project plans
The murder charge against Eddie Lee Howard was dropped because evidence against him was...
Miss. man freed from prison after more than 25 years on death row

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
Reeves said it’s important that in his role as governor, he show others that he is willing to...
Gov. Reeves receives COVID vaccine
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
The state of Alabama is supposed to have received 271,000 doses of the vaccine at this point,...
Expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to more people