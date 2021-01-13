COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,052 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 327,128 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 83,867 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,052 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 4,862 confirmed deaths statewide. The state reports 38,007 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 3,076 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.



The risk indicator for the state has west Alabama counties at the moderate level, except for Choctaw County, which is listed as low-risk for coronavirus.

There have been 211,684 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You may track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

