COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,900 new cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,942 new cases and 31 new deaths Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 243,899 as of January 12.

So far, 5,315 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.



An estimated 182,103 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals. (Has not been updated for Jan. 12,2021)

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

