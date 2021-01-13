Advertisement

Gov. Reeves receives COVID vaccine

Reeves said it’s important that in his role as governor, he show others that he is willing to...
Reeves said it's important that in his role as governor, he show others that he is willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves received his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

“Getting the vaccine is not just about myself, but my mom, my dad and my grandma,” he said.

Joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Reeves was given the shot. He says it’s important that in his role as governor, he show others that he is willing to take it.

Reeves had said earlier he didn’t want to jump the line ahead of healthcare workers and the elderly and vulnerable who need the vaccine the most.

Dobbs thanked Reeves for stepping up to get the vaccine.

“I’ve been trying to get him vaccinated ever since we had it,” Dobbs said. “As the leader of our state’s response, certainly we can’t have him go down.”

