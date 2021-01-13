Advertisement

Locals excited about big lottery jackpot

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Somebody in the country is going to be the lucky winner of the Powerball or Mega Millions and it could be you!

The Powerball is now up to $550 million and the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $750 million.

Staff at the Hampton Shell in Meridian said that there is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the big jackpots, with people very excited to pick what they think will be the winning numbers.

“Come on down and get them, because they are going up, having nobody claimed it. I bought some, I could be the winner! You just don’t know. So come on down to our store and get the winning numbers so Mississippi can get back on top on the map,” said Taffy Ruffin, the area-manager with Hampton Shell, North Hills Sunoco, and Toomsuba Sunoco.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

