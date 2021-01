LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a job fair Thursday and Friday.

Applications are being taken for detention officer positions.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days in the lobby of the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

