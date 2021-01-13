Advertisement

Meridian organization promotes stand-alone railroad museum

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Rails Historical Society is working to bring a railroad museum to the Queen City.

Chief Financial Officer Lucy Dormont said a railroad museum would not only highlight Meridian’s vivid railroad history, but bring in a lot of money for the city.

“The steam community is actually a very large thing,” said Dormont. “For example, the North Carolina Transit Museum in Spencer, North Carolina, they bring about $18 million of community growth just alone from the tourism aspect.”

The Jimmie Rodgers Museum is a popular Meridian attraction that also highlights several aspects of steam-engine travel. However, Dormont believes the city needs something that focuses only on the railroad.

“For the railroad museum, our town was simply founded on the railroads and there’s a lot of history that goes along side of that,” said Dormont. “So, it’s just something I feel is deserving as their own separate entities.”

The society is working with other organizations to help fund the project. Dormont said the group hopes to get enough money so it can secure a spot somewhere on the rails along Front Street.

Dormont said the organization was also created to help fund locomotive restoration projects.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.Meridianrails.org

